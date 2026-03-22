Fuel Shut out Grizzlies on Saturday Night

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Utah Grizzlies for the second night in a row. Despite their first goal being overturned, the Fuel put out another four-goal statement win against the Grizzlies, shutting them out 4-0.

1ST PERIOD

Just a few minutes into the game, it appeared Eric Martin scored for Indy but after a goal review, it was overturned due to goaltender interference.

It was Martin who took the game's first penalty at 11:31. He was sent to the box for slashing.

At 16:03, Fuel captain Chris Cameron scored with the help of Jesse Tucker and Alex DiPaolo. This gave Indy the 1-0 lead.

Utah's Josh Zinger took a roughing penalty at 17:36, but the Grizzlies killed it off.

After one period, the Fuel were outshooting Utah, 9-8.

2ND PERIOD

DiPaolo earned his second point of the night with a goal to open the second period. Cody Laskosky and Matt Petgrave claimed the assists on the goal that gave Indy a 2-0 lead.

Tucker took a slashing penalty at 11:00 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill, and they were successful in killing it off.

Indy's Tyler Weiss took a tripping penalty at 19:57 which would carry over into the third period as time expired soon after.

Through two, Utah was outshooting Indy, 14-13 despite being down 2-0.

3RD PERIOD

After the Weiss penalty was killed off, it was Weiss again who went to the penalty box. This time, at 3:24, he was penalized for holding. Again, it was successfully killed off.

Michael Marchesan scored at 14:39 to make it 3-0 in favor of the Fuel, with the help of Dustin Manz and Christian Berger.

About two minutes later, Jordan Martin added another to make it 4-0. Fuel newcomers Weiss and Jay Ahearn claimed the assists.

Time expired soon after and Indy claimed the 4-0 victory. Mitchell Weeks claimed his sixth shutout with the Indy Fuel, a franchise record he already held.

These two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon to close out the series.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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