Gladiators' Penalty Kill Comes up Clutch in 2-1 Win over Icemen

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Jacksonville Icemen's Holden Wale and Cameron Rowe and Atlanta Gladiators' Cody Sylvester in action

(Atlanta Gladiators) Jacksonville Icemen's Holden Wale and Cameron Rowe and Atlanta Gladiators' Cody Sylvester in action(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 at Gas South Arena on Saturday night. The Gladiators went a perfect 5/5 on the penalty kill to help seal the win.

After falling to the Icemen 4-1 in Jacksonville on Friday night, the Gladiators returned home to host the Icemen seeking revenge. T.J. Semptimphelter started in net for Atlanta, while Cameron Rowe was the starter for Jacksonville, coming off of a 38 save shutout of the Gladiators on Wednesday.

The first period was scoreless, with the Gladiators outshooting the Icemen 10-5 at the period's end. Atlanta went 1/1 on the penalty kill and 0/1 on the power play in the opening period. It was the 16th time the Gladiators have been a part of a scoreless first period this season.

Atlanta found its scoring touch in the second period, striking 2:13 into the middle frame with a goal from Cody Sylvester to go up 1-0. Alex Young held the zone at the far point, setting up Sylvester 1 on 1 with Rowe. The captain buried his 17th goal of the season to put Atlanta ahead. The Gladiators extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jack O'Brien with 4:56 left in the period. O'Brien fired a missile from the left circle behind Rowe for his 22nd goal of the season, assisted by Brendan Less. The Icemen had two more chances on the power play but the Gladiators penalty kill held firm. Atlanta also had a pair of power plays but were unable to convert. By the end of the period the Gladiators had gone up 2-0 and outshot the Icemen 22-17.

Jacksonville pulled within one with a goal off a sneaky shot short side by Will Hillman 8:33 into the third. Hillman's 13th goal of the season made it 2-1. The Icemen had two more chances on the power play to tie the game, but the Gladiators and Semptimphelter slammed the door shut to seal a 2-1 win. The Gladiators went a perfect 5/5 on the penalty kill in the win and 0/4 on the power play. Semptimphelter stopped 28/29 for his 18th win of the year, while Rowe stopped 27/29 for the Icemen.

The Gladiators are off to Savannah on Sunday afternoon to take on the Ghost Pirates. Coverage on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube begins at 2:40 PM, with puck drop set for 3:00 PM.

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ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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