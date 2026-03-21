Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 21st - Game 59/72

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-20-6-2, 68 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder (33-17-7-1, 74 points) on Saturday, March 21st at 7:00 p.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 59 of the regular season having split their last 16 games (7-4-2-2) with a point earned in 11 of those 16 contests and 20 of their 28 games played to open 2026 (14-9-4-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 25 of their last 36 games (19-8-3-2) since Dec. 13 and 38 of their 58 games this season (30-20-6-2).

Prior to dropping the three-game weekend opener to Adirondack 4-3 in a shootout, the Royals split a two-game home series against Worcester with a 5-2 loss on Saturday, March 14 before a 4-2 win on Sunday, March 15.

At home, the Royals have won 15 of their last 21 games with a point in 18 of the 21 games (15-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 11 contests with a point earned in eight of the last 11 road games (6-3-1-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (28) and points (38).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack has opened their regular season at 33-17-7-1 for 74 points with two wins over their last nine games, outscored 28-13. Prior to defeating Reading in a shootout 4-3, the Thunder downed Maine in overtime 2-1 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Since defeating the Royals in overtime 5-4 in their last meeting on Feb. 25th, Adirondack has posted a 2-4-3 record.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (33-17-7-1), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (23) and points (54) while Jeremy Hanzel leads the club in assists (32).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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