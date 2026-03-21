Admirals Erupt for Nine Goals in Rout of Greensboro

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Coming off a three-game road trip, the Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope for a three-game series against their division rivals, the Greensboro Gargoyles. The Admirals delivered one of their most complete offensive performances of the season, exploding for nine goals in a dominant win over Greensboro at Scope.

Isaac Poulter made his 33rd appearance in goal for the Admirals and finished the night with 17 saves out of 21 shots faced in the victory.

The Norfolk Admirals delivered one of their most complete offensive performances of the season, exploding for nine goals in a dominant win over Greensboro at Scope.

Norfolk struck almost immediately, as Jaydon Dureau (14) opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the game off a feed from Brody Crane. After Greensboro briefly tied things, the Admirals regained control late in the first with Marko Reifenberger (6) finishing a play from Carson Musser and Nathan Noel to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead after one.

The second period was all Admirals.

Kristóf Papp (19) extended the lead early, finishing a setup from Dureau and Crane before Grant Hebert (10) buried another just over two minutes later off a pass from Brady Fleurent. The offense kept rolling as Brandon Osmundson (19) scored shorthanded to make it 5-1, showcasing Norfolk's dominance in all situations.

Greensboro found the net once in the period, but Norfolk answered emphatically. Jack Pascucci (1) notched his first of the season, and just 34 seconds later, Osmundson (20) struck again for his second of the night, pushing the lead to 7-2 heading into the third.

Norfolk didn't let up.

James Hardie (6) added a power-play goal early in the third, his first as an Admiral, before Greensboro added another. Just 13 seconds later, Hebert (11) answered with his second of the night off a strong passing play from Fleurent and Osmundson, capping off the nine-goal performance.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal, 3 assists, +4)

2. NOR - B. Osmundson (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)

3. NOR - G. Hebert (2 goals, 1 assist, +1)

Next Up

Norfolk and Greensboro will square off for the second time this weekend, tomorrow night as the Norfolk Admirals host 'Admirals Con.' The first 1,000 fans inside Norfolk Scope will receive free 11x17 comic posters as Norfolk looks to secure back-to-back wins over the Greensboro Gargoyles this weekend.







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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