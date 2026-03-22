Cyclones Drop Tilt against Komets, 3-2 on Saturday Night
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-2, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. A three-assist night from Kirill Tyutyayev highlighted the loss for Cincinnati on their annual Cyclones Fight Cancer night.
Fort Wayne scored the opening goal of the game and the only marker of the first period. Dru Krebs (4) scored on a pass from Kirill Tyutyayev to make it 1-0 in favor of the Komets.
Cincinnati would come back in the second period and score a pair of goals in the middle frame. It started with Liam Kidney (1) netting his first pro goal off a pass from John Jaworski. His finish tied the game up at 1-1.
The Cyclones would get another to take the lead. Kidney would find the scoresheet again with a primary assist to a streaking Nick Rheaume (14). The redirected shot beat Nathan Day on the five-hole to give the Cyclones their only lead of the game.
Special teams proved to be a factor once again tonight, with Fort Wayne drawing even on a finish from Alex Aleardi (22). After the initial shot was tipped and went off the post, the puck was loose in the crease and was scooped in from underneath Kaidan Mbereko to make it 2-2.
54 seconds later, the Komets would take the lead, thanks to a goal off a turnover from Austin Magera (26). His goal would make the game 3-2, and the Komets would hang on to record the road victory in their final meeting of the season against Cincinnati.
Cincinnati will head to Coralville for a trio of games against the Iowa Heartlanders starting on Saturday night at the Xtream Arena. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026
- Charleson Shuts out Ghost Pirates in Rematch for First of Career - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lewandowski Scores in 4-1 Walleye Loss to Tahoe - Toledo Walleye
- Knight Monsters Score Four Consecutive Goals to Down Walleye on Saturday - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Worcester Drops Saturday Matchup 4-1 to Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Claim Another Win in Cincy - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Drop Tilt against Komets, 3-2 on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out Ghost Pirates 3-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Punch Ticket to Postseason with 5-4 Win over Allen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Notch First Win, 3-2, in Kalamazoo - Rapid City Rush
- Special Teams Boost Mariners over Railers - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina Stingrays Clinch Berth for 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Plumb Pro+ - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 21 - ECHL
- K-Wings Fall to Rush Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Rally to Earn a Point against the Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Johnson's Overtime Goal Lifts Nailers over Lions - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Re-Sign Riese Zmolek - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Admirals Recall Goaltender Ethan Haider - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Win Big, Gargoyles Lose 9-3 on Friday - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: March 21, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays and Americans Clash on Saturday Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades and Bears Clash for Final Time in Regular Season - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Earlier Start Time Tonight in Charleston - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 21st - Game 59/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Erupt for Nine Goals in Rout of Greensboro - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Drop Tilt against Komets, 3-2 on Saturday Night
- 'Clones Fall to Komets in Overtime on Friday Night
- Cyclones Add Blueliner Griffin Ludtke out of College
- Cyclones Collect Two Big Points in Regulation Victory over Bloomington
- Goaltender Kaidan Mbereko Signs with the Cincinnati Cyclones