Cyclones Drop Tilt against Komets, 3-2 on Saturday Night

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-2, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. A three-assist night from Kirill Tyutyayev highlighted the loss for Cincinnati on their annual Cyclones Fight Cancer night.

Fort Wayne scored the opening goal of the game and the only marker of the first period. Dru Krebs (4) scored on a pass from Kirill Tyutyayev to make it 1-0 in favor of the Komets.

Cincinnati would come back in the second period and score a pair of goals in the middle frame. It started with Liam Kidney (1) netting his first pro goal off a pass from John Jaworski. His finish tied the game up at 1-1.

The Cyclones would get another to take the lead. Kidney would find the scoresheet again with a primary assist to a streaking Nick Rheaume (14). The redirected shot beat Nathan Day on the five-hole to give the Cyclones their only lead of the game.

Special teams proved to be a factor once again tonight, with Fort Wayne drawing even on a finish from Alex Aleardi (22). After the initial shot was tipped and went off the post, the puck was loose in the crease and was scooped in from underneath Kaidan Mbereko to make it 2-2.

54 seconds later, the Komets would take the lead, thanks to a goal off a turnover from Austin Magera (26). His goal would make the game 3-2, and the Komets would hang on to record the road victory in their final meeting of the season against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati will head to Coralville for a trio of games against the Iowa Heartlanders starting on Saturday night at the Xtream Arena. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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