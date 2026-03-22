Knight Monsters Score Four Consecutive Goals to Down Walleye on Saturday
Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, got their first win in franchise history against the Toledo Walleye by a score of 4-1.
In the first period, it was Mitch Lewandowski who got Toledo on the board first as the Walleye took a 1-0 lead. But the rest of the period was dominated by Tahoe as Louka Henault scored his first goal in a Knight Monsters uniform to tie the game at 1, and later in the period, Mike O'Leary scored his tenth of the season to give Tahoe a 2-1 lead after the opening period.
Despite Toledo and Tahoe being two of the highest scoring offenses in the league, it was Jordan Papirny and Toledo's Nolan Lalonde who took control in the second period, as both teams were held off the scoreboard.
In the third, Kevin Wall scored an insurance goal off of a Toledo turnover in front of their net to go up 3-1, and after Trent Swick scored his 22nd of the season on an empty-net goal, the Knight Monsters earned themselves a 4-1 victory, to force a rubber match tomorrow afternoon.
The Knight Monsters and Walleye face off for the final time tomorrow, with puck drop at 2:15 pm PT. Pregame coverage begins at 2:05 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the Marvel Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
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