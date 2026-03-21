Three Unanswered Goals Lift Walleye over Knight Monsters in First-Ever Meeting
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Toledo Walleye 4-3 at the Huntington Center in the first-ever meeting between the teams.
In the first period, Brendon Michaelian started the scoring for the Walleye as he found the back of the net to put Toledo up 1-0. However, the Knight Monsters would answer with two goals in the final six minutes of the period; the first on the power play from Trent Swick, and the second from Sloan Stanick as Tahoe led 2-1 after the opening 20.
In the second, Stanick scored again in the opening minute to put the Knight Monsters up 3-1, but Toledo would storm back throughout the period. It was Brandon Hawkins who scored to make it 3-2, Sam Craggs on the power play, tying the game at 3, and with just one second left in the frame, Tanner Kelly tipping in a last-second shot, giving Toledo a 4-3 lead.
In the third, timely goaltending from Toledo's Carter Gylander and Tahoe's Jordan Papirny kept the game scoreless through the final 20, as the Walleye emerged victorious 4-3.
The Knight Monsters and Walleye face off again tomorrow night, with puck drop at 4:15 pm PT, and pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 4:05 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the Marvel Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026
- Railers Fall, 6-2, to Maine to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime in First of Two against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Earn a Point against the Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Fight Back to Win in Cincinnati - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Outlast Heartlanders in Sprint to Finish, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Boislard Scores in Grizzlies 4-1 Loss at Indy - Utah Grizzlies
- 'Clones Fall to Komets in Overtime on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Collect Sixth Consecutive Home Win to Start Weekend Series against Tahoe - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Skate by Americans, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Win Memorable Debut for Bennett - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Unanswered Goals Lift Walleye over Knight Monsters in First-Ever Meeting - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Win Shootout Thriller 4-3 in Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Snap Skid with 4-3 Overtime Win over Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mariners Roll Through Railers in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Kalamazoo Survives Late Push, Hangs on for 3-2 Win - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Take Series Opener Versus Rush Friday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 20 - ECHL
- Chase Pauls Called up to Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Samuel Richard, Forward Luciano Wilson to ECHL Contracts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Sign Forward Parker Lindauer - Bloomington Bison
- Keaton Mastrodonato Returns Ahead of Weekend Set of Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Add Ingram, Winters, and Young from College Ranks - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Acquire Defenseman Louka Henault in Trade with Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Multiple Moves Ahead of Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Waugh Signs PTO with Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Game Notes: March 20, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Jacob Slipec - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: a 2015 Kelly Cup Finals Rematch - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Three Unanswered Goals Lift Walleye over Knight Monsters in First-Ever Meeting
- Knight Monsters Acquire Defenseman Louka Henault in Trade with Fort Wayne
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 16, 2026
- Kansas City Completes Season Series with 8-1 Win against Tahoe
- The Luck of the Irish Sides with the Mavericks in 6-5 St Patty's Showdown against Tahoe