Three Unanswered Goals Lift Walleye over Knight Monsters in First-Ever Meeting

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Toledo Walleye 4-3 at the Huntington Center in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

In the first period, Brendon Michaelian started the scoring for the Walleye as he found the back of the net to put Toledo up 1-0. However, the Knight Monsters would answer with two goals in the final six minutes of the period; the first on the power play from Trent Swick, and the second from Sloan Stanick as Tahoe led 2-1 after the opening 20.

In the second, Stanick scored again in the opening minute to put the Knight Monsters up 3-1, but Toledo would storm back throughout the period. It was Brandon Hawkins who scored to make it 3-2, Sam Craggs on the power play, tying the game at 3, and with just one second left in the frame, Tanner Kelly tipping in a last-second shot, giving Toledo a 4-3 lead.

In the third, timely goaltending from Toledo's Carter Gylander and Tahoe's Jordan Papirny kept the game scoreless through the final 20, as the Walleye emerged victorious 4-3.

The Knight Monsters and Walleye face off again tomorrow night, with puck drop at 4:15 pm PT, and pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 4:05 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the Marvel Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com







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