Lions Earn a Point against the Nailers

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens) fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins) on Friday night in the opening game of the weekend.

The visitors opened the scoring on the power play, as Blake Bennett found the back of the net in his first game with his new team.

The Lions responded in the first period. Morgan Adams-Moisan moved the puck to Anthony Poulin, who spotted Nicholas Girouard. The newcomer fired a quick shot to score his second goal of the season and tie the game.

In the second period, the Nailers quickly regained the lead, with Bennett netting his second goal of the game.

The Lions' top line answered midway through the period. Isaac Dufort finished off a play started by Anthony Beauregard, scoring his 11th goal of the season while appearing in his 100th ECHL game. Israel Mianscum also picked up an assist. The teams headed to the locker room tied.

In the third period, Blake Bennett completed his hat trick on the power play.

The Lions refused to back down. Cédric Desruisseaux, facing his former team, broke in alone and scored his 10th goal of the season to force overtime. Mathias Laferrière and Anthony Beauregard recorded assists on the play.

No goals were scored in overtime, and Logan Pietila decided the game in the fifth round of the shootout, netting the lone goal of the session.

The Lions and the Nailers will meet twice more this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Saturday's game will be held as part of the Quebec Night, followed by a 90-minute concert by La Grand-Messe, performing the music of Les Cowboys Fringants.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.