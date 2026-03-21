Bison Outlast Heartlanders in Sprint to Finish, 3-2
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - Iowa Heartlanders forward Isaac Johnson scored with 57 seconds to go to make it a one-goal game, but Bloomington Bison goaltender Dryden McKay blocked 36 shots and 14 in the third period to best the Heartlanders, 3-2, Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Lou-Felix Denis gave the Bison a 2-1 edge with 10:46 to go and Sullivan Mack's empty-net strike provided insurance for a 3-1 Bloomington lead. Iowa did not relent in the final minute, answering Mack's goal 24 seconds later for the 3-2 deficit. The Heartlanders pumped more shots on net in the final minute but couldn't solve McKay, who moved to 5-0-1 ever vs. the Landers.
Iowa outshot Bloomington, 16-8, in a scoreless first frame.
The second period increased in excitement as it went along. First, Grant Porter sniped in a bottom of the right circle show on a two-on-one, giving the Bison the game's first goal at 13:10 of the second. Next, five minutes later, Riley Mercer saved back-to-back chances on a breakaway, then a two-on-one, giving the Landers breathing room to pick up their goalie. Seconds later, Max Patterson sniped in Iowa's first goal on a three-on-two rush, wristing it top shelf from the left dot for his tenth of the season.
The Heartlanders and Bison play twice more this weekend in Illinois - Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Iowa is next at home Fri. Mar 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati for Landerpalooza, pres. by iHeartMedia. The Heartlanders continue the weekend with Hard Hats on Ice, pres. by Van Meter on Sat., Mar. 28 vs. the Cyclones. Iowa concludes the homestand vs. Cincinnati on Sun., Mar. 29 for Cartoon Day.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
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