Bison Sign Forward Parker Lindauer

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed forward Parker Lindauer to a standard player contract.

Lindauer, 24, completed his collegiate play at Union College, where he represented the team as an alternate captain and recorded 34 points (10g-24a) in 37 games played this season.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Madison, Wisconsin native played two seasons at the University of Maine and two seasons at Union College, totaling 50 points (14g-36a) in 102 NCAA Division-I games with 55 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining university ranks, Lindauer played parts of three seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Tri-City Storm, and two seasons with the NAHL's Janesville Jets.

Lindauer amassed 37 points (16g-21a) in 40 NAHL games and earned a spot on the 2019-20 NAHL Midwest Division All-Rookie Team and later added 19 points (8g-11a) in 87 career USHL games.

Bloomington returns home for Pink in the Rink presented by Evenglow on Friday, March 20, when fans can receive a pink light-up glow stick, bid on specialty game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys and enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







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