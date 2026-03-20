Railers Announce Multiple Moves Ahead of Weekend

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Anton Rubtsov, defenseman Max Ruoho, and goaltender William Lavallière have been signed to ECHL contracts. Additionally, the Railers have received forward Dalton Duhart from the Indy Fuel to complete the future considerations deal which sent forward TJ Walsh to Indy.

Rubtsov, 27, comes to the Railers after 38 games for the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL. The 5'11", 181lb forward collected 40 points (20G, 20A) and 10 penalty minutes in the 2025-26 season.

Before playing professional hockey, the St. Petersburg, Russia native played five seasons of collegiate hockey at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Seawolves, where he totaled 100 games with 67 points (25G, 42A) and 60 penalty minutes. Rubtsov spent three with the Lone Star Brahmas and Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League prior to college from 2016-17 to 2019-20. Rubtsov was a Robertson Cup Champion with the Brahmas during the 2016-17 season.

Ruoho, 25, arrives in Worcester following five games played for the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. The 6'0", 174lb defenseman recorded one assist and a +1 average in his first professional career appearance. The Madison, WI native went to Pensacola following four seasons splitting time between the NCAA Division I and III levels with the Niagara University Purple Eagles (2022-24) and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugolds (2024-26). He totaled 37 points (2G, 25A) and 80 penalty minutes in 83 games played.

Prior to collegiate hockey, Ruoho spent 98 games in the NAHL over two seasons with the Austin Bruins and Minnesota Wilderness where he had 54 points (3G, 51A) to go with 190 penalty minutes and a +20 rating.

Lavallière, 26, joins the Railers following five games played for the Trois-Rivières Lions, where he amassed a 1.79 goals against average along with a .934 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record. Preceding his time with Trois-Rivières, the Montréal, Quebec native played for the Athens Rock Lobsters of the FPHL for the opening of their 2025-26 season, collecting a 15-3-0 record, a 3.10 GAA, and a .906 SV% in 34 games played. He previously appeared with the Rock Lobsters for the 2024-25 season, playing in 16 regular season games for a 2.38 GAA, .935 SV%, and an overall record of 12-2-0, as well as three postseason matches with a 3.88 GAA, .871 SV%, and a 1-1-0 performance.

Lavallière began his professional career in France with Français Volants Paris for their 2019-20 season, followed by Toulouse-Blagnac from 2021-2022. He then went on to play in 82 professional games between the ECHL, the FPHL, and the SPHL from 2022 to 2026, playing for the Baton Rouge Zydeco (FPHL), the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), the Columbus River Dragons (FPHL), and the Monroe Moccasins (FPHL), earning an overall 2.76 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Duhart, 25, comes to Worcester from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL to complete the future considerations deal which sent forward TJ Walsh to Indy. Duhart was traded to Indy from the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday. In 54 games with the Icemen this season, the 6'0", 181lb forward has 16 points (8G, 8A) to go with ten penalty minutes. Duhart has appeared in games for the Icemen, Bloomington Bison, and Kansas City Mavericks across his two-year career. In 92 ECHL games, Duhart has 25 points (11G, 14A) to go with 37 penalty minutes.

Prior to professional hockey, the Grand Blanc, MI native played two seasons of USports, and four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. In two seasons at Queen's University, Duhart recorded 53 points (21G, 32A) in 54 games. Duhart led Queen's in scoring in his second season with 44 points in 28 games. Across four seasons in the PHL between the London Knights, Barrie Colts, and Saginaw Spirit, Duhart had 109 points in 222 games played to go with 106 penalty minutes.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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