Komets Fight Back to Win in Cincinnati
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets returned to Cincinnati on Friday to battle the Cyclones in the first game of a two-game set and came away with a 3-2 overtime win.
In the first period, the Cyclones jumped out to an early lead when former Komet Jake Johnson sent the puck from the blueline over the glove of Sam Jonsson at 10:38. Johnson's goal was followed by a Gabriel Bernier power play tally at 16:38 to make the game 2-0.
Alex Aleardi picked up his 22nd goal of the season on a power-play at 4:42 with assists going to Mathew Brown and Blake Murray for the only score of the second period.
In the final period, Kirill Tyutyayev netted his 17th goal and 50th point of the season, scoring on a two-man power play at 8:07 to tie the game 2-2.
The game was settled in overtime as Harrison Rees netted the game-winning goal at 4:43 of the extra period, with assists going to Tyutyayev and Austin Magera. Sam Jonsson earned his 17th win of the season, making 31 saves.
ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026
- Railers Fall, 6-2, to Maine to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime in First of Two against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Earn a Point against the Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Fight Back to Win in Cincinnati - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Outlast Heartlanders in Sprint to Finish, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Boislard Scores in Grizzlies 4-1 Loss at Indy - Utah Grizzlies
- 'Clones Fall to Komets in Overtime on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Collect Sixth Consecutive Home Win to Start Weekend Series against Tahoe - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Skate by Americans, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Win Memorable Debut for Bennett - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Unanswered Goals Lift Walleye over Knight Monsters in First-Ever Meeting - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Win Shootout Thriller 4-3 in Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Snap Skid with 4-3 Overtime Win over Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mariners Roll Through Railers in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Kalamazoo Survives Late Push, Hangs on for 3-2 Win - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Take Series Opener Versus Rush Friday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 20 - ECHL
- Chase Pauls Called up to Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Samuel Richard, Forward Luciano Wilson to ECHL Contracts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Sign Forward Parker Lindauer - Bloomington Bison
- Keaton Mastrodonato Returns Ahead of Weekend Set of Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Add Ingram, Winters, and Young from College Ranks - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Acquire Defenseman Louka Henault in Trade with Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Multiple Moves Ahead of Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Waugh Signs PTO with Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Game Notes: March 20, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Jacob Slipec - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: a 2015 Kelly Cup Finals Rematch - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Fight Back to Win in Cincinnati
- Komets Stay Within Striking Distance of Top Spot
- Komets Blank Fuel 1-0
- Komets Beat Heartlanders 5-2
- Komets Stay Hot with Three More Wins