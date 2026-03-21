Komets Fight Back to Win in Cincinnati

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets returned to Cincinnati on Friday to battle the Cyclones in the first game of a two-game set and came away with a 3-2 overtime win.

In the first period, the Cyclones jumped out to an early lead when former Komet Jake Johnson sent the puck from the blueline over the glove of Sam Jonsson at 10:38. Johnson's goal was followed by a Gabriel Bernier power play tally at 16:38 to make the game 2-0.

Alex Aleardi picked up his 22nd goal of the season on a power-play at 4:42 with assists going to Mathew Brown and Blake Murray for the only score of the second period.

In the final period, Kirill Tyutyayev netted his 17th goal and 50th point of the season, scoring on a two-man power play at 8:07 to tie the game 2-2.

The game was settled in overtime as Harrison Rees netted the game-winning goal at 4:43 of the extra period, with assists going to Tyutyayev and Austin Magera. Sam Jonsson earned his 17th win of the season, making 31 saves.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.