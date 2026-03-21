Oilers Shut out by Steelheads, Barczewski
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 6-0 to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Mitch Wahl didn't take long to find the eventual game winner, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets just 3:27 into the action. Liam Malmquist extended Idaho's lead to 2-0, registering his second goal in many games just 40 seconds before the midway mark of the opening period.
Jade Miller opened the second period scoring only 1:05 into the frame, beating
Buteyets in tight with a lob finish. Back-to-back pro debut goals in the seventeenth-minute of the second period- the first from Morgan Winters and the second from Nick Young - resulted in a change of Tulsa netminders and a 5-0 Idaho lead headed into the third period.
Ty Pelton-Byce beat David Tendeck with a short-handed goal 3:18 into the final frame, closing Idaho's victory 6-0.
Jake Barczewski stopped 36-of-36 for his second shutout of the season.
The Oilers and Steelheads face off in a rubber match tomorrow, Friday, March 21 at Idaho Central Arena, with puck drop at 8:10 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
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