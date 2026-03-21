Thunder Win Shootout Thriller 4-3 in Reading

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forwards Justin Taylor (left) and Chase McLane fight for the puck vs. the Reading Royals

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forwards Justin Taylor (left) and Chase McLane fight for the puck vs. the Reading Royals(Adirondack Thunder)

READING - The Adirondack Thunder completed a comeback victory in a shootout on Friday night for a 4-3 victory over the Reading Royals in front of 3,617 fans at Santander Arena.

The Royals took the lead in the first period on their first power play of the game as Grant Loven sat in the penalty box. Brandon Saigeon found a wide-open Connor McMenamin at the top of the crease, and he tapped the puck by Jeremy Brodeur for his 11th of the year. Saigeon collected the lone assist 7:23 into the game.

Later in the first, Justin Taylor set up Chase McLane for his fifth goal of the year to even the score. Taylor found McLane in front of the net and he one timed a snap shot by the left pad of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli at the 13:28 mark. Taylor and Jeremy Brodeur collected the assists, and the game went into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Adirondack took the lead in the second period as Brannon McManus took a Dylan Wendt pass and ripped a shot top shelf over the left shoulder of Keith Petruzzello. The goal was McManus' 23rd of the year with the only assist from Dylan Wendt and Grant Loven for a 2-1 lead.

Reading came back with back-to-back goals to take the lead into the intermission. Ben Meehan jammed the puck in on a scramble in front of Jeremy Brodeur at 14:46 of the second to event he score 2-2.

The Royals cashed in on another power play late in the second as the puck bounced and went up and over the shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur, landing just over the goal line. The goal was credited to Miles Gendron with 1:58 left in the second period and Adirondack trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Jackson van de Leest tied the game on a blast from just inside the blue line. Sean Olson won the faceoff back to Jeremy Hanzel and he set up van de Leest with a one timer. The blast by van de Leest sailed by Keith Petruzzelli to tie the game at the 9:34 mark and eventually force overtime.

After nothing was decided in overtime, Patrick Grasso scored in the second round of the shootout and Kevin O'Neil won the game in the third round for the 4-3 win and the extra point. Jeremy Brodeur stopped two of three shots in the shootout and denied 25 overall shots in the win.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena this Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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