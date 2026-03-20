Game Day Preview: a 2015 Kelly Cup Finals Rematch

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth(Allen Americans)

Charleston, South Carolina - The Allen Americans (32-21-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game weekend series tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays at 6:05 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles, 10:30 AM

Comparing Allen and South Carolina

Allen Americans

Overall: 32-21-5-0

Home: 18-9-2-0

Away: 14-12-3-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (57) Brayden Watts

Goals: (27) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (8) Danny Katic

Assists: (38) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) *Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) *Sam Sedley and Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (94) *Braidan Simmons-Fischer

* In the AHL

South Carolina Stingrays:

Overall: 38-18-1-2

Home: 22-8-0-1

Away: 16-10-1-1

Last 10: 7-1-0-2

South Carolina Stingrays Leaders:

Points: (58) Simon Pinard

Goals: (22) Simon Pinard

Power Play Goals: (6) Kyler Kupka

Assists: (25) Jack Adams

Power Play Assists: (36) Simon Pinard

+/- (+14) Nolan Krenzen

PIM's (102) Ben Hawerchuk

Last Time Out: The Americans split a two-game weekend series against Mountain Division rival Idaho, dropping the final game of the series 2-1 last Saturday in front of a sellout crowd in DFW. Idaho's Francesco Arcuri scored with just over seven minutes to go in regulation breaking a 1-1 tie. Danny Katic had the lone goal for the Americans, his team-leading 27th goal of the season. Jackson Parsons was spectacular between the pipes again stopping 36 of 38 Idaho shots in the loss. The Americans were limited to just two power plays going 0-for-2. AHL prospect. Arno Tiefensee made the start for the Steelheads allowing just one goal on 33 shots.

Return to South Carolina: The Americans are returning to Charleston, South Carolina for the first time since the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals. The Americans beat the Stingrays in seven games to win their first Kelly Cup Title. The Americans are 2-1 lifetime at the North Charleston Coliseum. Both of their wins were in overtime with goals from Greger Hanson in Game 4, and Vincent Arseneau in double overtime in Game 5. This will be the Americans only visit to the Eastern Time Zone this season.

New Faces: The Americans added two new players to the roster today as forwards Maxim Barbashev, assigned by the Utah Mammoth, and Nikita Susuev, assigned by the St. Louis Blues, will join the Americans in South Carolina. Both players saw game action in the American Hockey League this year.

Back on Track: After having his season-high four-game goal streak snapped last Friday night, Danny Katic put number 27 on the board last Saturday night. He's tied for third overall in the league. He's also tied for fourth overall with eight Power Play Goals.

Simmons-Fischer Gets the Call: Allen Americans Rookie defenseman Braidan Simmons-Fisher was loaned to the Iowa Wild this week. In 40 games with the Americans, he had 10 points (1 goal and 9 assists).

Smith Waived: The Americans waived forward Avery Smith on Tuesday. The native of Trophy Club, Texas appeared in seven games this season with the Americans and had one point. (1 goal and 0 assists).

Anania Continues Hot Stretch: Americans first year defenseman Andre Anania continued his point streak extending it to four games with the primary assist on Danny Katic's 27th goal last Saturday. His four-game streak is the current longest on the team.

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ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

Game Day Preview: a 2015 Kelly Cup Finals Rematch - Allen Americans

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