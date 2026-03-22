Worcester Drops Saturday Matchup 4-1 to Maine

Published on March 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers defenseman Michael Suda controls the puck

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers defenseman Michael Suda controls the puck(Worcester Railers HC)

PORTLAND, ME- The Worcester Railers HC (26-26-5-2, 59pts) fell to the Maine Mariners (35-16-6-2, 78 pts) on Saturday, March 21st, with a final score of 4-1, in front of a crowd of 4,742 at Cross Insurance Arena. Worcester will face off against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday, March 22nd at 3:05 p.m. from the DCU Center.

Max Andreev (2-1-3) struck first for Maine and gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead on the power play with a backdoor goal at 3:48 into the first. Linus Hemstrom (1-0-1) followed up with another tally for the Mariners six minutes later to make it a two goal game. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) lit the lamp at 13:50 on a delayed penalty, which closed out scoring for the first period (2-1). Andreev sunk another goal for Maine in the third, which reopened Maine's two-goal lead from the middle of the first (3-1). Maine got an empty-net goal late in the third from Brooklyn Kalmikov (1-1-2), as the game came to a 4-1 close for the Mariners.

The Mariners grabbed an early two-goal lead in the first half of the first period. Max Andreev (14th) nabbed the first goal for Maine on the power play as Lincoln Hatten served two minutes for too many men on the ice. Andreev's goal bounced off a body in front of the net and ricocheted past William Lavallière in net for Worcester. Linus Hemstrom (12th) followed up Andreev's tally with a score of his own off a pad save rebound from Lavallière. Worcester grabbed their chance to narrow the gap before the first twenty ran out. A delayed penalty slated for Maine for tripping Declan McDonnell was wiped away as Anthony Repaci (18th) shot the puck over the pads of Brad Arvanitis at 13:50 (2-1). The Railers closed out the period on the power play as Jacob Hudson took a seat for a high-stick double minor. The remaining 1:18 left in Hudson's call was carried over into the second. Shots on goal for the first favored Worcester by one, with nine to Maine's eight. Two penalties on each side were called in the period.

Both teams were frozen on the board through the second as Worcester and Maine went back and forth in their respective zones. As the second twenty ran out, neither side found the back of the net. Worcester again led in shots on goal in the period 13-8. Maine served four penalties, and Worcester sat for three.

Worcester and Maine went back and forth on the power play in the third. Worcester was the first of the extra-man advantages at 1:38, their seventh of the evening, before Maine went on the power-play five minutes later at 6:29. The Mariners capitalized on the chance while Riley Piercey served his time for a high-stick. Andreev (15th) claimed his second tally of the night as he shot it top-shelf at 7:27 with just over a minute remaining in Piercey's call (3-1). With just over four minutes remaining in the game, Worcester elected to pull Lavallière in favor of an extra-attacker. Despite the sixth man, the Mariners came out on top as Brooklyn Kalmikov (18th) sent the puck deep from the far side of the Maine zone into the empty net and cemented a fourth goal for the team to close the evening 4-1.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Robert Cronin (0-2-2, +0, 5 shots), 2nd Star: Brad Arvanitis (37 saves, 1GA, .974 SV%), 1st Star: Max Andreev (2-1-3, +1, 4 shots)... Final shots were 38-25 in favor of Worcester... Brad Arvanitis (19-9-3) made 37 saves on 38 shots, while William Lavallière (3-2-0) made 21 saves on 24 shots... Worcester went 0-for-8 on power plays while Maine went 2-for-6... Anton Rubtsov made his Worcester Railers debut... Anthony Repaci extended his point streak to four games with his goal in the first... Max Ruoho grabbed his first point (1A) as a Railer on the assist to Repaci's goal in the first... Anthony Hora, Michael Ferrandino, Riley Ginnell, Max Dukovac, Connor Federkow, Tristan Lennox, Drew Callin, and Gabe Blanchard did not dress for Worcester... The Railers are now 4-8-1-0 this season vs. the Mariners and 2-2-1-0 at Cross Insurance Arena...

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