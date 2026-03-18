Walleye, Swamp Rabbits Swap Forwards in Trade

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Forward Cam Hausinger with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Toledo Walleye) Forward Cam Hausinger with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Toledo Walleye)

TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye acquired forward Cam Hausinger (HOW-zinger) from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Denis Smirnov in a straight swap.

Hausinger, of Anchorage, Alaska, tallied 23 points (13G, 10A), 63 penalty minutes, and a -5 in 50 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season. Last season, he earned an All-Star nod for the Indy Fuel, putting up 35 points (18G, 17A) and 116 penalty minutes, as well as being tabbed with seven penalty minutes in three AHL games with Chicago. This is the fifth ECHL season for Hausinger, who eclipsed 200 professional games last season, accumulating 138 points (64G, 74A) and 409 penalty minutes, making stops in Indy, Florida, and Wheeling prior to Greenville. He made his professional debut with Wheeling in 2021-22 and wore an "A" for them the following season. The AHL has called a few times as well, appearing with Chicago, Milwaukee, and Iowa in parts of two seasons, scoring a goal and earning seven penalty minutes in 13 career AHL games. The 27-year-old played five WHL seasons, picking up 161 points (68G, 93A) and 335 penalty minutes over 317 games between Red Deer, Kootenay and Saskatoon, wearing an "A" for Kootenay to begin 2018-19, and for Red Deer in 2019-20.

Smirnov joined the Walleye prior to the season via a trade with the Idaho Steelheads. The Penn State graduate posted 35 points (15G, 20A), 20 penalty minutes, and a +9 in 54 games. He heads to Greenville for the fourth stop of his career, having previously played for Kalamazoo and Norfolk prior to Toledo.

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ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

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