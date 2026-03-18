Blades Battle Solar Bears for Final Time in Orlando

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will conclude their five-game road trip with a 7:00 p.m. ET faceoff at the Kia Center against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Florida is 2-2 on their current road trip after splitting series in both Atlanta and Jacksonville last week, collecting four of a possible eight points. The Blades became the second team in the ECHL to clinch a berth in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 victory Saturday night over Jacksonville.

Florida has dominated the season series, posting a 10-1-1 record in 12 meetings including a 5-0-0 mark at the Kia Center outscoring Orlando 26-4 in those meetings. Florida has limited the Solar Bears to one goal or fewer in eight of the 12 matchups, including each of the last four. The Blades have also controlled special teams, converting at 17.1 percent on the power play (6-for-35) while operating at 87.5 percent on the penalty kill and adding four shorthanded goals.

Team defense has been a strength for Florida throughout the season. The Everblades rank second in the ECHL on the penalty kill at 88 percent and are tied for second with 10 shorthanded goals. Florida also leads the league in goals-against average (2.05) and allows a league-low 24.4 shots per game.

Cam Johnson has led the charge in net starting 15 of Florida's last 16 games and leads the league in starts (39), wins (23), and goals-against average (1.89).

Offensively, Oliver Chau and Tarun Fizer have led the way in the season series, each recording 11 points, with Fizer tallying nine of those points over his last four games against Orlando.

Orlando enters action tied for fifth in the South Division standings with Greenville at 53 points, seven points behind Savannah for the final playoff spot. The Solar Bears are coming off a crucial 3-1 victory Sunday against the Swamp Rabbits and have won three of their last four, hoping to stay alive in the playoff race with 12 games remaining in their season.

Jon Gillies was instrumental in Orlando's success last week earning Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors posting a 2-0 record with a .993 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average.

Offensively, Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando with 46 points and has been heating up as of late recording 10 points over his last seven games. On the backend, former Everblade Kade Landry has tallied four points over his last two games.

Following Wednesday's matchup, the two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season Saturday night in Estero, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Kids Takeover/Backyard Sports Night.







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