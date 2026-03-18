Mariners Host Women in Business Panel this Sunday

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - March 18, 2026 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, host Women in Sports Night at the Cross Insurance Arena this coming Sunday, March 22nd, as they host the Reading Royals at 3 PM. Prior to the game, local women business leaders will participate in a "Women in Business" panel in the CN Brown Landing, beginning at 1:30 PM.

The four panelists are:

Sarah Dwyer-Shick, the founder of The Sports Bra Project (TSBP), which will be collecting donations at the Promotions Port in exchange for chuck-a-pucks. Sarah is currently an Associate Commissioner for the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) and is an assistant soccer coach at Vassar College. The Sports Bra Project works to ensure that girls have the support and equipment they need to participate. With the ultimate goal of growing the number of women in decision-making roles in sports, TSBP provides leadership opportunities for young athletes.

Lyndie Kelley, a Registered Strength & Conditioning Coach with years of experience at the collegiate level, as well as a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist and Certified Personal Trainer through the National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA). She is certified in both Level 1 & Level 2 of the Functional Movement Screen, and Level 1 by USA Weightlifting. Kelley earned a master's degree in applied nutrition at UNE in 2023. She also serves the NSCA as the State Director for Maine.

Heather Nyquist, a photographer specializing in brand storytelling and wedding photography, with a focus on authentic connection and capturing what makes each client unique. She also serves as Executive Director of Maine Women in Business, a community dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their business journey.

Katelyn St. Hilaire, a dedicated mother of two, an MBA student at the University of Maine, and a full-time professional at Unum. Passionate about leadership, athletics, and giving back to her community, she serves as the Vice President and captain of Maine Mystics FC, Lewiston-Auburn's first women's pro-amateur soccer club. The Mystics aim to grow and elevate soccer in Maine. Based Lewiston-Auburn and Portland, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for players to develop, compete, and lead, on and off the field.

The panel discussion begins at 1:30 PM and will be hosted by Mariners in-arena emcee Haylee Smith-Rose. Fans with tickets to the game can attend the panel by entering the arena via the entrance on the corner of Spring and Center streets.

The puck drops at 3:00 PM on Sunday as the Mariners play a key game against the division-rival Reading Royals. Every Sunday home game is a "Sunday Fun Day," featuring family-friendly activities on the concourse including Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek facepainting, and Minibar mini-golf. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games, when purchased in advance.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







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