Mariners Close in on Playoff Clinch, Hosting Greensboro Saturday & Sunday

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, can clinch a Kelly Cup Playoffs berth as early as Sunday afternoon, as they wrap up a brief two-game weekend home series against the Greensboro Gargoyles. With seven of eight points achieved in a four-game sprint last week, the Mariners "Magic Number" is at seven points with 12 games remaining.

The Greensboro Gargoyles (Greensboro, NC) are the ECHL's newest franchise, playing their inaugural season inside the North Division. They're currently last place in the ECHL at 18-36-6-1 and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Saturday will mark their first ever meeting with the Mariners, and the two-game set is the only head-to-head series of the season.

Saturday's game has a special start time of 2:07 PM as the Mariners commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's performance at the Cumberland County Civic Center. The rock legends performed at the building now known as the Cross Insurance Arena on March 28th, 1986. The Mariners will wear Grateful Dead specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned via DASH, beginning Thursday morning at 9 AM and closing at 3:30 PM on Saturday. A limited amount of replica jerseys will also be available in the team store. Grateful Dead Night is presented by Broken Glass Company.

On Sunday, it's "Beacon's Birthday," presented by Oakhurst as the puck drops at 3:00 PM. A number of Beacon's mascot friends will be on hand to celebrate. Fans can bid on exclusive

Beacon's Birthday mini helmets via DASH, and Oakhurst will hand out bottles of chocolate and coffee milk to fans upon exit. There's also a Postgame Open Skate, presented by CoverME.gov. Fans must bring their own skates and check them in at the Promotions Port upon entering the arena.

All Sunday home games are "Sunday Fun Days," featuring family-friendly activities on the concourse including Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek Facepainting, and Minibar mini golf. Family Four Packs are available for both games this weekend, when purchased in advance of game day. They include four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180.

The Mariners (36-16-6-2) are 15-1-1 in their last 17 games after sweeping last weekend with two victories against the Worcester Railers and one against the Reading Royals. They remain four points behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers, with a game-in-hand and are now four points ahead of Adirondack for 2nd place, which would give them home ice advantage in the first round. Their "Magic Number" to clinch a playoff berth is seven - a combination of points gained and points not gained by the fifth place team with the highest point ceiling - currently the Trois-Rivieres Lions, but that could switch to Worcester if the Lions lose in Tulsa on Wednesday night.







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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