Americans Forward Danny Katic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Danny Katic has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week.
Danny Katic had seven points in three games this past weekend against South Carolina (4 goals and 3 assists).
The Ottawa Senators prospect is the ECHL active leader in goals with 31. He leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.6%. He's second overall in the league with 10 Power Play goals.
Katic has scored nine goals over his last nine games and is second overall on the team in scoring with 53 points in 51 games. He leads the Americans averaging 1.04 Points Per Game.
On behalf of Danny Katic, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
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Allen Americans forward Danny Katic (right)
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