Rush Sign Hunter Donohoe from Toronto Metro University

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(STATELINE, Nev.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed Hunter Donohoe to a Standard Player Contract.

Donohoe, 25, completed a five-year collegiate career in Canadian USports. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman picked up 20 assists in 28 games with Toronto Metro University this season. Donohoe previously spent four years at Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton.

A native of South Surrey, B.C., Donohoe played junior hockey in both the Western Hockey League and BCHL. He joins the Rush on the road for their series in Tahoe, which starts on Friday.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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