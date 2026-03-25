Americans Weekly
Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (33-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), make their final trip to West Valley City, Utah, this week for two games starting on Thursday night at the Maverik Center. Last week the Americans dropped two of three games in South Carolina but won the finale 7-1 Sunday afternoon.
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 33-23-5-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, March 20th
Allen 3 at South Carolina 5 Final
Saturday, March 21st
Allen 4 at South Carolina 5 Final
Sunday, March 22nd
Allen 7 at South Carolina 1 Final
-- This Week --
Thursday, March 26th, at Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 PM CDT
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Sunday, March 28, at Utah Grizzlies
Time: 4:10 PM CDT
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (31) Danny Katic
Assists - (41) Brayden Watts
Points - (60) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (23) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Danny Katic
Game Winning Goals - (4) Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (97) Danny Katic
Plus/Minus - (+16) Ty Prefontaine
Shots on Goal - (195) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.925) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.35) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-8-4)
Americans Notables:
- Danny Katic is the active ECHL Goal Scoring Leader with 31.
- Danny Katic was named ECHL Player of the Week.
- Brayden Watts is fifth in the league in scoring (60 points).
- Danny Katic had seven points in three games at South Carolina (4 goals and 3 assists).
- Danny Katic has nine goals in his last nine games.
- Harrison Blaisdell has three goals in his last two games.
- Michael Gildon has five points in his last two games (3 goals and 2 assists).
- Colby McAuley reached the 300-point mark on Sunday (1 goal and 1 assist).
- Andre Anania has a season-high seven game point streak.
- Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with 41 assists.
- Danny Katic is tied for second overall with 10 Power Play Goals.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.6 %.
- Michael Gildon is tied for the league lead with 3 Shootout Goals.
- The Americans are 1-for-2 in Penalty Shots this season (Colton Hargrove 1-for-1) Brayden Watts (0-for1).
- The Americans are 3-5 in Overtime Games.
- Allen is 22-2-3 when Scoring First.
Images from this story
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Allen Americans defenseman Andre Anania
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 24 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
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- Rush Sign Hunter Donohoe from Toronto Metro University - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Close in on Playoff Clinch, Hosting Greensboro Saturday & Sunday - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Signs Former Sun Devil Netminder Hasley - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Forward Danny Katic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Allen's Katic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Walleye Sign a Pair of Queen's University Gaels - Toledo Walleye
- Blues Alumni Headed to Hertz Arena for Affiliation Night March 28 - Florida Everblades
- Kyler Kupka Recalled by Hershey, Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
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