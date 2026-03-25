Americans Weekly

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Andre Anania

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Andre Anania(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (33-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), make their final trip to West Valley City, Utah, this week for two games starting on Thursday night at the Maverik Center. Last week the Americans dropped two of three games in South Carolina but won the finale 7-1 Sunday afternoon.

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 33-23-5-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, March 20th

Allen 3 at South Carolina 5 Final

Saturday, March 21st

Allen 4 at South Carolina 5 Final

Sunday, March 22nd

Allen 7 at South Carolina 1 Final

-- This Week --

Thursday, March 26th, at Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM CDT

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Sunday, March 28, at Utah Grizzlies

Time: 4:10 PM CDT

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (31) Danny Katic

Assists - (41) Brayden Watts

Points - (60) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (23) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Game Winning Goals - (4) Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (97) Danny Katic

Plus/Minus - (+16) Ty Prefontaine

Shots on Goal - (195) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.925) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.35) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-8-4)

Americans Notables:

- Danny Katic is the active ECHL Goal Scoring Leader with 31.

- Danny Katic was named ECHL Player of the Week.

- Brayden Watts is fifth in the league in scoring (60 points).

- Danny Katic had seven points in three games at South Carolina (4 goals and 3 assists).

- Danny Katic has nine goals in his last nine games.

- Harrison Blaisdell has three goals in his last two games.

- Michael Gildon has five points in his last two games (3 goals and 2 assists).

- Colby McAuley reached the 300-point mark on Sunday (1 goal and 1 assist).

- Andre Anania has a season-high seven game point streak.

- Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with 41 assists.

- Danny Katic is tied for second overall with 10 Power Play Goals.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.6 %.

- Michael Gildon is tied for the league lead with 3 Shootout Goals.

- The Americans are 1-for-2 in Penalty Shots this season (Colton Hargrove 1-for-1) Brayden Watts (0-for1).

- The Americans are 3-5 in Overtime Games.

- Allen is 22-2-3 when Scoring First.

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ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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