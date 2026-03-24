ECHL Transactions - March 24

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 24, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Jordan Kaplan, F

Fort Wayne:

Matt Murphy, D

Greenville:

Remy Parker, F

Kalamazoo:

Kishaun Gervais, F

Toledo:

Jonathan Ziskie, D

Worcester:

Anton Rubtsov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Kylor Wall, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Fort Wayne:

Add Thomas Sinclair, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Add Matt Murphy, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Add Remy Parker, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jacob Modry, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Simon Labelle, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Add Daniel Panetta, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Kalamazoo:

Add Kishaun Gervais, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Add David Cotton, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Maine:

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Recalled by Providence

Orlando:

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Samuel Richard, G Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Bardaro, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jon Gillies, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Milo Roelens, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Tony Follmer, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Rapid City:

Add Hunter Donohoe, D Signed ECHL SPC

South Carolina:

Add Zac Funk, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Kyler Kupka, F Recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Nolan Hutcheson, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Jack Duff, D Signed ECHL SPC

Tulsa:

Add Ethan Benz, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Zachary Murray, F Placed on Team Suspension

Utah:

Delete Reilly Connors, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Rilen Kovacevic, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on Reserve

Add Aiden Hansen-Bukata, D Returned From Loan by Colorado Eagles

Delete Tyler Gratton, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Wichita:

Add Connor Hasley, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Matt Davis, G Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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