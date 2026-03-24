ECHL Transactions - March 24
Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 24, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Jordan Kaplan, F
Fort Wayne:
Matt Murphy, D
Greenville:
Remy Parker, F
Kalamazoo:
Kishaun Gervais, F
Toledo:
Jonathan Ziskie, D
Worcester:
Anton Rubtsov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Kylor Wall, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Fort Wayne:
Add Thomas Sinclair, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Add Matt Murphy, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Add Remy Parker, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ben Poisson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jacob Modry, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Simon Labelle, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Add Daniel Panetta, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Kalamazoo:
Add Kishaun Gervais, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Add David Cotton, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Maine:
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Recalled by Providence
Orlando:
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Samuel Richard, G Placed on Reserve
Add Anthony Bardaro, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jon Gillies, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Milo Roelens, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Tony Follmer, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Rapid City:
Add Hunter Donohoe, D Signed ECHL SPC
South Carolina:
Add Zac Funk, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Kyler Kupka, F Recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Nolan Hutcheson, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Jack Duff, D Signed ECHL SPC
Tulsa:
Add Ethan Benz, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Zachary Murray, F Placed on Team Suspension
Utah:
Delete Reilly Connors, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Rilen Kovacevic, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on Reserve
Add Aiden Hansen-Bukata, D Returned From Loan by Colorado Eagles
Delete Tyler Gratton, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Wichita:
Add Connor Hasley, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Matt Davis, G Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Defenseman Kylor Wall - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Sign Hunter Donohoe from Toronto Metro University - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Close in on Playoff Clinch, Hosting Greensboro Saturday & Sunday - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Signs Former Sun Devil Netminder Hasley - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Forward Danny Katic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Allen's Katic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Walleye Sign a Pair of Queen's University Gaels - Toledo Walleye
- Blues Alumni Headed to Hertz Arena for Affiliation Night March 28 - Florida Everblades
- Kyler Kupka Recalled by Hershey, Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
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