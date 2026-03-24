Bison Sign Defenseman Kylor Wall

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed defenseman Kylor Wall to a standard player contract.

Woll, 28, played in 50 games with the Kalamazoo Wings this season and recorded 10 points (4g-6a).

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Edmonton, Alberta native has 47 points (17g+30a) in 179 career ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets, Tulsa Oilers and Wings.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Wall played his senior collegiate season at Trinity Western University, where he scored two goals and registered six points in 20 games with 24 penalty minutes. He began his academic journey at Nipissing University and amassed 28 points (6g-22a) in 41 games.

In Juniors, the left-shot defenseman played in 207 AJHL games with the Calgary Mustangs and Okotoks Oilers, totaling 77 points (28g-49a) and 294 penalty minutes. Additionally, Wall scored one goal and added four assists in 15 playoff games.

Bloomington returns home on Friday, April 3 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-A when fans can win offers from Bison partners, enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! Be among the first fans in the building to receive a special giveaway item!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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