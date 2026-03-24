Allen's Katic Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Danny Katic of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 16-22.

Katic scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games at South Carolina last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and assist in a 5-3 loss on Friday, scored a pair of goals while adding an assist in a 5-4 loss on Sunday and had a goal and assists in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

Under contract to Belleville of the American Hockey League, Katic ranks second in the ECHL with 31 goals while adding 22 assists for 53 points in 51 games with the Americans this season. He has also skated in four games with the Senators.

A native of South Porcupine, Ontario, Katic has tallied 164 points (86g-78a) in 202 career ECHL games with Allen, Bloomington and Norfolk while adding four points (1g-3a) in 18 career AHL games with Belleville and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Katic recorded 16 points (4g-12a) in 17 games at the University of Toronto and 68 points (23g-45a) in 170 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Danny Katic, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







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