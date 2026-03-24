ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Atlanta's Ryley Appelt has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #948, Atlanta at Savannah, on March 22.

Appelt is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for fighting at 11:31 of the second period.

Appelt will miss Atlanta's games vs. Orlando (March 26 and March 27) and vs. Jacksonville (March 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







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