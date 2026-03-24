Kyler Kupka Recalled by Hershey, Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Kyler Kupka has been recalled by Hershey while forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned to the club from Hershey by the Washington Capitals.

Kupka, 26, has skated in 43 games this season for South Carolina logging 42 points (19g, 23a). His 19 goals ranks third on the team while his 23 assists are tied for second. The Camrose, Alberta native also has seven power play goals, which leads the Stingrays. In January, Kupka was named an ECHL All-Star for the second time in his career.

The 6-foot, 185 pound forward has skated in 104 games in his ECHL career, totaling 99 points (48g, 51a) all with South Carolina. Kupka has also skated in two games this season with Hershey in December after he was recalled by the Bears on December 7.

Funk, 22, returns to the Stingrays for his third stint with the club this season. A native of Coldstream, British Columbia, Funk has made 13 appearances with South Carolina this year striking for 14 points (7g, 7a). Under contract with Washington, Funk has played in 10 games for Hershey this season, tallying two assists.

The 6-foot, 201 pound forward is in his second professional season and has 23 points (10g, 13a) across 24 games in the ECHL while skating in 25 games in the AHL, logging six points (2g, 4a).

South Carolina begins a five-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. EDT from the Idaho Central Arena.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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