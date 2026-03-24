Blues Alumni Headed to Hertz Arena for Affiliation Night March 28

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are pleased to welcome alumni from the St. Louis Blues when former NHL players Larry Patey (1974-85) and Don Awrey (1973-75) visit Hertz Arena on March 28 in celebration of Affiliation Night.

Patey spent parts of nine seasons with the Blues after being acquired from the California Golden Seals on November 24, 1975, from the California Golden Seals. The Toronto, Ontario native was originally selected in the ninth round (130th) by the Golden Seals in the 1973 NHL Entry Draft. During his time in St. Louis, he appeared in 603 career games as a member of the Blues scoring 123 goals along with 136 assists for 259 points. In the postseason, he skated in 35 games with the Blues tallying 17 points (8g-9a).

Patey enjoyed his most productive regular season with the Blues during the 1976-77 campaign, totaling 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 80 games. His best postseason production came during the 1981 and 1982 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he recorded six points in each run, helping St. Louis advance to the Campbell Conference Finals in 1981 and the Norris Division Finals the following season.

During the 1980-81 NHL season, Larry Patey scored eight shorthanded goals, tying the Blues' single-season franchise record and leading the NHL in that category. He finished his career with 23 shorthanded goals, a St. Louis franchise record, and at the time of his retirement that total ranked 25th in NHL history. Patey's strong two-way play also earned league-wide recognition, as he finished third in voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 1980-81 and was named a finalist for the award twice during his career.

In total, Patey appeared in 717 career NHL games over 12 seasons from 1973 to 1985 with the California Golden Seals, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers. Over his career, he recorded 153 goals and 163 assists for 316 points while adding 631 penalty minutes.

Defenseman Don Awrey enjoyed a 16-season NHL career appearing in 979 games with the Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.

Awrey spent parts of two seasons with the Blues from 1973-75 after being acquired by St. Louis in a trade with the Bruins on October 5, 1973. The Kitchener, Ontario native skated in 95 games with St. Louis, registering 29 points (5g, 24a) along with 55 penalty minutes. During his time with the Blues, Awrey represented the club at the 1974 NHL All-Star Game.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, winning titles with the Boston Bruins in 1970 and 1972 and the Montreal Canadiens in 1976, Awrey spent the majority of his career in Boston, often paired alongside Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.

In 1972, Awrey was selected to represent Team Canada in the historic 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, appearing in two of the eight games.

Awrey was later recognized for his contributions to that team when the 1972 Team Canada roster was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. That same year, he was also named one of the top 100 players in the history of the Boston Bruins.

Don and his wife Marie have remained closely connected to hockey in Southwest Florida, serving as off-ice officials with the Florida Everblades since the team's inaugural season in 1998.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet both alumni during a pregame autograph session on the concourse. Patey and Awrey will also take part in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game and are scheduled to join the Everblades broadcast team for intermission interviews on both television and radio.

The Everblades will welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates to Hertz Arena Saturday, March 28 for a 7:00 p.m. ET faceoff.







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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