Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 24

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), continue their nine-game homestand this week with three games against the South Carolina Stingrays

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 25 vs. South Carolina | 7:10 p.m. (MDT)

Friday, March 27 vs. South Carolina | 7:10 p.m. (MDT)

Saturday, March 28 vs. South Carolina | 7:10 p.m. (MDT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 18

Boise 1 - Tulsa 3

Taking to the ice as the Boise Bigfoot last week, the Steelheads stumbled in the opening game of the three-game set against Tulsa. The Oilers raced out to a 2-0 lead on Wednesday on goals from Konnor Smith and Justin Michaelian, and though Liam Malmquist drew the Bigfoot closer with a third-period tally, it was too little, too late. Tulsa would soon add an empty net goal to restore their two-goal lead, and the Oilers took the first game of the week 3-1.

Friday, March 20

Boise 6 - Tulsa 0

Game two went much better for Boise, as the Bigfoot got to their game and dominated the Oilers. Mitch Wahl opened the scoring for Boise early in the first, and Liam Malmquist added his second goal of the week to give Boise a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes. Three more goals awaited in the middle frame, with Jade Miller opening the scoring in the second period before Morgan Winters and Nick Young scored their first ECHL goals just 44 seconds apart to balloon the bigfoot lead to 5-0 heading into the third period. In the third, Ty Pelton-Byce added a shorthanded goal for Boise to complete the scoring and help give the Bigfoot a 6-0 win. Jake Barczewski earned the shutout win, stopping all 36 shots he faced in the effort.

Saturday, March 21

Boise 3 - Tulsa 4 (OT)

The Bigfoot dropped their final game of the week in a 4-3 OT loss to Tulsa. While Boise built up a 3-1 lead early in the second period on goals from Francesco Arcuri, Mason Nevers, and Morgan Winters, Tulsa soon began to claw themselves back into the game. After drawing within one at the end of the second, the Oilers tied the game early in the third period to eventually force overtime. In overtime Tulsa prevailed, with Jake Lee finding the game-winner 5:53 into the extra session for the Oilers' second win of the week.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. x- Kansas City Mavericks (61 GP, 48-10-2-1, 99 pts, 0.811%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (62 GP, 37-19-5-1, 80 pts, 0.645%)

3. Allen Americans (61 GP, 33-23-5-0, 71 pts, 0.582%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (62 GP, 31-26-2-3, 67 pts, 0.540%)

5. Wichita Thunder (59 GP, 24-25-6-4, 58 pts, 0.492%)

6. Utah Grizzlies (63 GP, 24-30-8-1, 57 pts, 0.452%)

7. Rapid City Rush (61 GP, 25-31-4-1, 55 pts, 0.451%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (61 GP, 21-35-5-0, 47 pts, 0.385%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Morgan Winters registered three points in his first two ECHL games last week.

Jake Barczewski earned his second career shutout on Friday against Tulsa, stopping 36 shots.

Liam Malmquist has five goals in his last seven games and is T-4th among rookies in goal scoring.

Nick Young scored his first ECHL goal on Friday against Tulsa.

Adam Ingram picked up his first ECHL point with an assist on Saturday.

TEAM NOTES

BIGFOOT BACK INTO THE WOODS

After taking the ice as the Boise Bigfoot last week the Steelheads return to their normal look for this week's games against the Stingrays. In last week's action the Bigfoot dropped two of three games to the Tulsa Oilers, picking up three out of a possible six points. Boise struggled in the opener, finding just one goal in a 3-1 loss. The offense came alive after that point, however, with Boise taking Friday's game 6-0 and the Bigfoot finding three more goals in Saturday's 4-3 OT loss.

MAGIC NUMBER WATCH

Idaho's magic number to clinch a postseason spot sits at just five points. Any combination of points gained by Idaho and points lost by Wichita will work toward shrinking that number and clinching a postseason spot for the Steelheads. Idaho faces off with South Carolina for three games this week while the Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks three times.

COLLEGIATE INFUSION

The Steelheads got key contributions from all three collegiate players they signed last week with all three finding the scoresheet against the Oilers. Adam Ingram played all three games during the week, finishing with an assist on Saturday for his first ECHL point. Friday saw Morgan Winters and Nick Young each score their first ECHL goals, with Winters finishing the week with an impressive three points in just two games.

TRENDS

The Steelheads rank fourth in the ECHL in goals per game at 3.47.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 34.58.

Idaho is 10-4-1-0 against the Eastern Conference this season.

The Steelheads have a +30 goal differential at home this season, fourth best in the ECHL.

The Steelheads are averaging just 2.37 goals against per game through eight games in March.

Idaho is 22-1-3 when holding a lead after one period, and 22-1-2 when leading after two periods.

The Steelheads have collected 28 points in games that have gone beyond regulation this season, tied for second in the ECHL.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#26 Jade Miller is six points shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

#10 Sam Jardine is eight games shy of 300 in the ECHL and 10 games away from 500 as a professional.

#7 Mitch Wahl is seven games shy of 700 as a professional.

#14 Connor Punnett is six games shy of 100 in the ECHL and the Steelheads.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Jack Adams (27)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+24)

PIMs: Kaleb Pearson (89)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann, Francesco Arcuri, Jack Adams (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Liam Malmquist (186)

Wins: Ben Kraws & Jake Barczewski (13)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.54)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.918)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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