Thunder Signs Former Sun Devil Netminder Hasley

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Connor Hasley.

Hasley, 25, wrapped up his collegiate career at Arizona State University earlier this month. In his one season in a Sun Devil uniform, the netminder posted a 10-11-0 record in 24 games with a 3.12 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Prior to his time at Arizona State, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound netminder spent three seasons at Bentley, cementing himself as one of the best netminders in program history. During his time at Bentley, Hasley set records for career goals-against (2.27) and shutouts (14) while placing second in career save percentage (.915).

His best work came in his final season when he helped Bentley reach their first ever NCAA tournament. In 36 games, the North Tonawanda, N.Y., native boasted a 21-13-2 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. Hasley set single-season school records in wins, goals-against average, save percentage, and shutouts (11).

The two teams play once again at 7:05 p.m. tonight at INTRUST Bank Arena.







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