Walleye Sign a Pair of Queen's University Gaels

Published on March 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye signed forward Nolan Hutcheson and defenseman Jack Duff out of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. Both were named OUA Second Team All-Stars on March 12 for their play this season.

Hutcheson, of Kingston, has led the Gaels in both goals and points each of the last two seasons. The 6'4" - 210 lbs. forward totaled 24 points (12G, 12A) and 16 penalty minutes while wearing an "A" this season. He has put up as many as 20 goals in a season, accumulating 107 points (62G, 45A) and 40 penalty minutes in 118 collegiate games. The former Sudbury Wolf played three OHL seasons, collecting 89 points (47G, 42), 134 penalty minutes, and a +7 in 183 OHL games.

Duff, also a Kingston native, has worn the "C" for the Gaels the last three seasons. The fifth-year senior tallied three assists and 26 penalty minutes in 26 games this season. In his five seasons at Queen's U., he posted 34 points (9G, 25A) and 107 penalty minutes in 111 games. The 6'3" - 220 lbs. defenseman played parts of four OHL seasons with the Erie Otters, amassing 49 points (9G, 40A), 183 penalty minutes, and a +4 in 194 games, and wore the "C" in his last season (2019-20).

In addition, defenseman Jonathan Ziskie was released from his contract.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the FINatic fun! Join our waitlist today and be first in line when new memberships open for the 2026-27 season. With memberships selling out this season, this is your best chance to ensure your seats next year.

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ECHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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