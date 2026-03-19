Mariners Gain Key Point in OT Loss at Adirondack

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, rallied to earn a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Ty Cheveldayoff scored a clutch goal in the third to force OT.

After a scoreless opening period, it was Adirondack taking the 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the middle frame. Patrick Grasso, falling to the ice, got the butt end of his stick on a Jeremy Hanzel blue line drive and redirected it past Brad Arvanitis. Despite a hefty shot edge for the Thunder of 19-5 in the second, Adirondack's lead was only 1-0 after 40 minutes.

In a much better third period, the Mariners got even with about seven and a half minutes remaining. Ty Cheveldayoff took off from the Mariners blue line and steamed around Thunder defenseman Jackson van de Leest, squeezing a shot through Jeremy Brodeur to tie the game 1-1.

Matt Salhany won it for the Thunder 15 seconds into overtime. Brad Arvanitis made 41 saves in the OT defeat. The Mariners remain two points ahead of Adirondack for second place in the North Division, climbing to within four points of first place Wheeling.

The Mariners (33-16-6-2) head to Worcester on Friday for a 7:05 PM puck drop, before spending the rest of the weekend at home. Saturday is a 6:00 PM faceoff, also against the Railers and is Pucks & Paws Night, presented by UNUM. Sunday afternoon is a 3:00 PM puck drop against the Reading Royals for "Women in Sports Night," which features a pregame Women in Business Panel, starting at 1:30 in the CN Brown Landing. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

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