Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Ryan Rosborough
Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Ryan Rosborough.
Rosborough played four seasons at St. Cloud State University, from 2022 to 2026, scoring 6 goals and 9 assists. Rosborough has good size at 6'3" and 194 pounds. Rosborough played in 34 games at St. Cloud State during the 2025-26 season, scoring 2 goals, 4 assists and a +2 rating. Rosborough was on the NCHC Academic All-Conference team for four straight seasons.
Rosborough will wear number 22 for the Grizzlies, who are home for their last nine games of the 2025-26 season, beginning on March 26 vs Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
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