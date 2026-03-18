Josh Groll Traded to Greensboro in Nelson Trade

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced Tuesday the trade of Captain Logan Nelson to the Fort Wayne Komets. Today, the team announced forward Josh Groll will be coming to Greensboro in return.

Groll, 24, is a rookie from San Diego, CA. He spent his freshman year of college at the University of Michigan before transferring to Minnesota State Mankato for his next four seasons. In his fifth year of college hockey, Groll was the Captain at Mankato, finishing his college career with 75 points (30G-45A) in 144 career games.

Groll signed in Fort Wayne following his NCAA season, playing six professional games to finish 2024-25 and scoring three goals. This year, he has appeared in 41 games for the Komets with 20 points from 9 goals and 11 assists.

Greensboro travels on a three-week, eight-game road trip across Norfolk, VA, Portland, ME, and Allen, TX. When the team returns to Gate City, they welcome Monarchs Weekend in a throwback tribute to the legacy of hockey in Greensboro. Tickets, upcoming schedule, and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.