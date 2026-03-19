Thunder Down Mariners 2-1 in OT
Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder ended the losing streak with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night in front of 3,285 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena.
After no scoring in the first period, Patrick Grasso tipped in a Jeremy Hanzel shot from the hash marks for his 11th goal of the season to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The goal came just 55 seconds into the second period with assists from Hanzel and Kevin O'Neil.
Maine tied the game in the first period as Ty Cheveldayoff beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on a breakaway to even the score, 1-1. The goal was Cheveldayoff's third of the year, unassisted, to eventually force overtime.
In overtime, Jeremy Hanzel sent the puck to Matt Salhany and he beat goaltender Brad Arvanitis on the right side for the game-winning goal and two points. The goal was Salhany's 14th of the year with assists from Justin Taylor and Hanzel for the 2-1 victory.
Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win, denying 21 of 22 shots he faces.
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena this Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
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