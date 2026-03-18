Icemen Announce Five Recent Additions to Roster

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced several roster additions.

The past several days has been very busy for the Icemen from a roster perspective, as five new additions have been made to the team's roster. The following is a full breakdown of these transactions.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres reassigned goaltender Topias Leinoen and forward Tyler Kopff to Jacksonville. Both players are on NHL contracts and are expected to join the Icemen ahead of their game tonight in Atlanta.

Leinonen, 23, is currently in his first season in North America, He started one game for the Icemen in early February but had to exit that game in the third period due to an injury. He has appeared in seven outings with Rochester this season. The 6-5, 234-pound netminder is a second-round draft selection of Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, Leinonen played in the top Swedish League (HockeyAllsvenskan) with Mora IK, and posted a 13-10-0 record, with four shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a 0.910 save percentage.

Kopff, 22, brings some size to the Icemen lineup. Standing at 6-4, 205-pound the rookie winger has posted five points (1g, 4a) in 30 appearances with AHL Rochester this season. From 2023-2025, the Ridgewood, New Jersey resident played two seasons at Brown University totaling 46 points (15g, 31a) in 62 career collegiate games.

Also on Tuesday, the Icemen agreed to terms with defenseman Jack Babbage. Babbage, 25, recently wrapped up his professional career at St. Lawrence University where he logged five points in 22 games this season. From 2022-2025, the 6-1, 192 blueline played three seasons at the University of New Hampshire. A resident of Tully, New York, Babbage registered 61 points in four seasons in juniors with the USHL's Chicago Steel and University of New Hampshire.

This past weekend a pair of newcomers made their professional debut with the Icemen. On Friday, defenseman Trevor Griebel had a debut to remember, scoring his first professional goal on just his second shift in his pro career. The 5-10, 170-pound defenseman joined the Icemen after posting two assists in just six games with Long Island University this season. From 2022-2025, Griebel, 25, played three seasons at Merrimack College. A resident of Tampa, Florida, Griebel enjoyed two productive seasons with the USHL's Fargo Force compiling 42 points in 104 outings.

Sasha Teleguine, 23,(pictured below) made his pro debut with the Icemen on Sunday. The 5-10, 180-pound forward brings some quickness to the Icemen lineup. The North Attleboro, Massachusetts resident recently wrapped up his collegiate career at Lake Superior State University where he served as captain. He recorded 35 points in three seasons at Lake Superior, while also playing one season at the University of Connecticut.







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

Icemen Announce Five Recent Additions to Roster - Jacksonville Icemen

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