Gargoyles Trade Assistant Captain Patrick Newell to Kalamazoo

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that Assistant Captain Patrick Newell has been traded to the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations.

Newell has appeared in 46 games for the Gargoyles. He leads the team in assists (21) and is third in franchise scoring with 29 points. The 30-year-old from Thousand Oaks, CA played his first three professional seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL before a stint in Europe. After picking up 38 points (10G-28A) in 67 games with the Tahoe Knight Monsters last season, Newell signed with the Gargoyles to help build their Inaugural Season.

Newell was named one of the team's Assistant Captains ahead of the team's Inaugural Game on October 18, 2026. The Gargoyles thank Newell for his work building the franchise, leading the culture, and his performance on the ice.

Greensboro travels on a three-week, eight-game road trip across Norfolk, VA, Portland, ME, and Allen, TX. When the team returns to Gate City, they welcome Monarchs Weekend in a throwback tribute to the legacy of hockey in Greensboro. Tickets, upcoming schedule, and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

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