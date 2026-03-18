K-Wings Acquire Forward Patrick Newell from Gargoyles & Sign Rookie Defenseman Greg Japchen

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the team has acquired forward Patrick Newell from the Greensboro Gargoyles for future considerations. The K-Wings have also signed rookie defenseman Greg Japchen to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Newell, 30, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 170-pound, Thousand Oaks, CA native in his sixth professional season. The forward has notched 37 points (8g-21a) in 46 games played this season. Last season, he amassed 38 points (10g-28a) in 67 games played with the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Prior to 2024-25, Newell played in Europe (Stjernen/Norway, Södertälje SK/Sweden, HK Nitra/Slovakia) from 2021-24, with an 18-game (4g-10a) stint with Orlando in 2023-24. The left-shot also played parts of three seasons in the AHL for the Hartford Wolf Pack (2018-21), scoring 25 points (11g, 16a) in 87 games played.

Newell also played four seasons (145 GP, 38g, 82a) for St. Cloud State University (NCAA), winning the NCAA (NCHC) Championship in 2018-19. He also garnered a Hobey Baker Award finalist nomination in 2018-19, along with an NCAA (NCHC) All-Tournament Team, NCAA (NCHC) First All-Star Team, NCAA (NCHC) Forward of the Year, NCAA (NCHC) Scoring Championship (28) and NCAA (NCHC) Sportsmanship Award that season.

Japchen, 24, is a 6-foot 4-inch, Doylestown, PA native who joins the Wings out of Robert Morris Univ. (RMU), scoring a goal and an assist in 32 games for the Colonials this season.

The defenseman is fresh off a four-year collegiate career split between Union College (2022-23), Stonehill College (2023-24), and Robert Morris Univ. (2024-26). The left-shot totaled 5 goals and 18 assists across 95 games in NCAA play.

Japchen was also invited to the 2024 San Jose Sharks NHL Development Camp.

Kalamazoo has also released defenseman Kylor Wall from his Standard Player Contract.

Next up, Kalamazoo remains at home for the first of a three-game homestand next weekend. March into the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) while the K-Wings bring the heat on the ice to welcome the Rapid City Rush. Great hockey, great vibes, and great deals - what more could you want?







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.