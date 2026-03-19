Cyclones Collect Two Big Points in Regulation Victory over Bloomington

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones collected two points over the Bloomington Bison in a 2-1 regulation win on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. Marko Sikic and Sam Stevens led the way for Cincinnati, scoring both goals in the first period to record their fourth straight victory.

Cincinnati would record a quick power play off a holding call to Ivan Chukarov. The Cyclones would make the visitors pay with Sam Stevens (12) scoring a power play goal at the 5:48 mark of the opening period. Assisting on the play were Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Adam Kydd.

With his goal, Stevens has points in eight of his last 10 games, registering two goals and seven assists during that span. With his assist, Fontaine now has a three-game point streak.

The Cyclones were not done, thanks to a nifty play from Marko Sikic (9). A stick check at the defensive blue line led to a power play for the second-year pro. A great backhanded finish gave Cincinnati a 2-0 lead, and gave Sikic a new single-season career high in points (19).

Bloomington would respond in the middle frame. After a healthy amount of pressure, the Bison would turn to their captain Eddie Matsushima (17) for a tally. The Bloomington captain tipped in a shot to make it a 2-1 game heading into the third.

Ken Appleby would do the rest for Cincinnati. The 10-year pro made 26/27 saves, including 12 in the second period, to guide Cincinnati to the victory. With the win, Appleby now has wins in his last four starts with Cincinnati.

The Cyclones are now 19-7-3-0 in one-goal games this season and 16-2-1-0 when leading after two periods of play. Cincinnati is also 13-2-0-0 when scoring a power play goal but keeping the opposition scoreless on their man advantages.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center for a weekend pair of games against the Fort Wayne Komets. Cincinnati's season-long seven game home stretch comes to a close this upcoming weekend with puck drop scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.