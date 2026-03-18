Stingrays and Crews Chevrolet Donate $3,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, in partnership with Crews Chevrolet, proudly donated $3,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Charleston in support of the Expanding Hope Campaign.

The donation from the Stingrays and Crews Chevrolet came from a portion of the proceeds from the Teddy Bear Toss game where the Stingrays had special Ugly Sweater jerseys that fans could bid on.

On March 18, Stingrays President Rob Concannon and Ken French, the Marketing Director for Crews Chevrolet, donated the check to Ronald McDonald House Charities Charleston to highlight the organization's commitment to the Lowcountry community.

"The Ronald McDonald House is a remarkable place for what they do for these families," Concannon said. "It's always been a big part of the Stingrays organization and Crews Chevrolet to give back to the community and working with the people at the Ronald McDonald House is truly special."

Ronald McDonald House Charities Charleston helps hundreds of families who travel to Charleston, South Carolina for their child's medical treatment.

"We're expanding hope and building a new house," French said. "We still need help to finish the house, but if you want to stop by, you can cook breakfast, lunch or dinner. There's many ways to get involved with Ronald McDonald House, and it's worth it."

During the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, presented by Crews Chevrolet, 15,973 stuffed animals were tossed onto the ice by fans and donated to local children's charities including the Ronald McDonald House.

The Stingrays are proud to continue their longstanding partnership with Crews Chevrolet and remain dedicated in supporting those in the community. Thank you to all the fans who contributed to this meaningful cause.

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South Carolina begins a three-game series with the Allen Americans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20th, at 7:05 p.m. for Go Green Night presented by CCPR.







ECHL Stories from March 18, 2026

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