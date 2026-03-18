Minnesota Wild Re-Assign Defenseman Stevie Leskovar to Stingrays

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that the NHL's Minnesota Wild have re-assigned defenseman Stevie Leskovar to the club from the Iowa Wild.

Leskovar, 21, comes to South Carolina after making five appearances for the Iowa Wild and 31 appearances for the Iowa Heartlanders this season. With the Heartlanders, the 6-foot-3, 216 pound blueliner has 4 points (2g, 2a) and 43 penalty minutes.

A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Leskovar broke into professional hockey last season making one appearance for the Wild after skating in 35 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, logging six points (1g, 5a) and 76 penalty minutes.

Selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Leskovar spent four seasons in the OHL with Brampton, the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads. In his OHL career, Leskovar played in 160 games, totaling 21 points (4g, 17a) and 243 penalty minutes. While with Mississauga in 2023-24, Leskovar was teammates with Stingrays forward Dean Loukus.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

___

South Carolina begins a three-game series with the Allen Americans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20th, at 7:05 p.m. for Go Green Night presented by CCPR.







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.