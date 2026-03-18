Minnesota Wild Re-Assign Defenseman Stevie Leskovar to Stingrays
Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that the NHL's Minnesota Wild have re-assigned defenseman Stevie Leskovar to the club from the Iowa Wild.
Leskovar, 21, comes to South Carolina after making five appearances for the Iowa Wild and 31 appearances for the Iowa Heartlanders this season. With the Heartlanders, the 6-foot-3, 216 pound blueliner has 4 points (2g, 2a) and 43 penalty minutes.
A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Leskovar broke into professional hockey last season making one appearance for the Wild after skating in 35 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, logging six points (1g, 5a) and 76 penalty minutes.
Selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Leskovar spent four seasons in the OHL with Brampton, the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads. In his OHL career, Leskovar played in 160 games, totaling 21 points (4g, 17a) and 243 penalty minutes. While with Mississauga in 2023-24, Leskovar was teammates with Stingrays forward Dean Loukus.
This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.
___
South Carolina begins a three-game series with the Allen Americans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20th, at 7:05 p.m. for Go Green Night presented by CCPR.
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026
- Mariners Sign UMaine D-Man Brandon Chabrier - Maine Mariners
- Minnesota Wild Re-Assign Defenseman Stevie Leskovar to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 17 - ECHL
- Joe Mack Joins the Atlanta Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gargoyles Captain Logan Nelson Traded to Fort Wayne - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Hunter Andrew Signs ATO with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Florida Everblades Present Kids Takeover/Backyard Sports Jersey Auction Presented by Wendy's - Florida Everblades
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gargoyles Trade Rinaldi to South Carolina - Greensboro Gargoyles
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Utah's Dzhaniyev Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Forward Danny Dzhaniyev Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, March 17, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- Inside the Swamp: March 10-16 - Florida Everblades
- Max Grondin Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 17, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Minnesota Wild Re-Assign Defenseman Stevie Leskovar to Stingrays
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 16
- Stingrays Rally in Third But Fall to Atlanta in Shootout, 4-3
- South Carolina Drops Shootout Decision to Toledo, 4-3