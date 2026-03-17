Joe Mack Joins the Atlanta Gladiators

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Tuesday that forward Joe Mack has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the team.

Mack, 26, signs with the Gladiators after 42 games with the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) this season, where he amassed 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points. The 6'3", 200-pound forward is in his first season of professional hockey after four seasons at Lakehead University where he logged 22 goals and 34 assists for 56 points in 89 games. Mack was named to the USports (OUA Far West) First All-Star Team and All-Rookie team his freshman year with 6 goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 16 games. In his senior season, Mack scored 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points in 22 games.

Prior to his time at Lakehead University, the native of New Hudson, MI, played three seasons of junior hockey in the OHL from 2017-2020 with the Erie Otters and the Sarnia Sting; and one season in the NAHL with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2020-21 where he helped the team win the Robertson Cup.

The Gladiators host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday night for College Night at Gas South Arena, with puck drop set for 7:10 PM. Get your tickets HERE and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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