Max Grondin Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Tuesday that forward Max Grondin has signed a Professional Tryout agreement (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch.

In three games with the Gladiators this season, Grondin has logged 1 goal and 2 assists, scoring his first professional goal on Sunday vs South Carolina. The rookie forward is coming off of a career year in his final collegiate season with the University of Ottawa where he amassed 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 28 games, notching career highs in assists and points. The Hearst, ON, native finished his collegiate career with 41 goals and 36 assists for 77 points in 102 games with the Gee-Gees and helped the team capture the University Cup in 2025.

Prior to his time at the University of Ottawa, Grondin played four seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit and the Peterborough Petes, scoring 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 points in 256 career games.

The Gladiators host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday night for College Night at Gas South Arena, with puck drop set for 7:10 PM. Get your tickets HERE and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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