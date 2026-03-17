Gargoyles Captain Logan Nelson Traded to Fort Wayne

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AH:'s Chicago Wolves, announced today Captain Logan Nelson has been traded to the Fort Wayne Komets in a future considerations deal.

Nelson became the first player signed to the Inaugural roster on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Ahead of the Gargoyles Inaugural Game on Saturday, October 18, Nelson was named the franchise's first Captain. Nelson scored his first goal of the season on October 25 against Reading in a three-point, two goal night leading the team in a comeback to draw overtime. After missing two months to injury, Nelson returned to the lineup with 13 points in the following 14 games, headlined by a goal in his return. The Gargoyles Captain is second in franchise scoring with 14 goals and 16 assists in 39 games played.

Nelson was part of the Komets roster for 29 games during the 2017-18 season, scoring three goals and 11 assists. He will return to Fort Wayne, who are third in the Western Conference and second in the Central Division to help lift the Komets to success in the postseason.

The Gargoyles thank Captain Logan Nelson for his work building the franchise, leading the culture, and his performance on the ice. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, Cap!







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