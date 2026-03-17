South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the following roster moves:

Forwards Kaden Bohlsen, Justin Nachbaur and defenseman D.J. King have been returned on loan from Hershey to South Carolina.

South Carolina has acquired forward Anthony Rinaldi from the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for cash considerations.

Defenseman Romain Rodzinski has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Hershey.

Forward Patrick Thomas has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Bohlsen, 25, was recalled by Hershey on March 14 and appeared both Saturday and Sunday for the Bears against the Belleville Senators. He last played for the Stingrays on March 13, scoring a goal and adding an assist in South Carolina's 5-1 victory over Toledo. The Willmar, MN native has skated in 45 games this season for the Stingrays, striking for 27 points (18g, 9a) in his first full season of professional hockey.

Nachbaur, 26, returns to South Carolina for his second stint with the Stingrays this season after skating in three games in January before he was recalled by the Bears on January 12. With Hershey this season, Nachbaur has skated in 31 games, logging three points (2g, 1a) and 114 penalty minutes. In his ECHL career, the 6-foot-3, 205 pound forward has played in 154 games, totaling 79 points (39g, 40a) and 468 penalty minutes.

King, 25, made 10 appearances for Hershey after he was recalled on February 23, adding an assist. The Long Island, NY native started the season under contract with the Stingrays before signing an American Hockey League contract with Hershey on February 9. With South Carolina this season, King has six points (2g, 4a) in 33 games.

Rinaldi, in his sixth season of professional hockey, has played in 56 games for the Gargoyles this year, striking for 26 points (12g, 14a) in Greensboro's inaugural season. A native of Pierrefonds, Quebec, the forward joined Greensboro after playing three seasons in Europe, last for the Tilburg Trappers in Oberliga, the third highest hockey league in Germany.

Prior to his time in Europe, the 30-year-old spent the majority of two seasons in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Kansas City Mavericks, in addition to six games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. In his ECHL career, Rinaldi has 74 points (34g, 40a) in 144 games.

Rodzinski, 23, has skated in 51 games for South Carolina this season, setting new career highs in goals (9), assists (23) and points (32). On Sunday in Atlanta, the blueliner recorded his first professional hat-trick. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defenseman was acquired by South Carolina last season from the Idaho Steelheads, where he played in 59 games across two seasons logging 16 points (3g, 13a) for the Steelheads. In his ECHL career, Rodzinski has 69 points (20g, 49a) in 137 games.

Thomas, a native of Oakville, Ontario, was re-assigned to South Carolina on November 19, 2025, playing in 30 games for the Stingrays, totaling 16 points (3g, 13a). Drafted by Washington in the 4th round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas has also made six appearances for Hershey this season, adding a goal. The 6-foot, 179 pound forward is in his first year of professional hockey after five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Brantford Bulldogs and Hamilton Bulldogs. Last season with Brantford, Thomas led the OHL in assists with 77 in 66 games.

This Stingrays transaction report is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina begins a three-game series with the Allen Americans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20th, at 7:05 p.m. for Go Green Night presented by CCPR.







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