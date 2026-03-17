Florida Everblades Present Kids Takeover/Backyard Sports Jersey Auction Presented by Wendy's

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Kids Takeover/Backyard Sports jerseys presented by Wendy's this week! Starting Wednesday, March 18, at 10:00 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with proceeds benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3

Kade Landry #5 Swampee #00 Cole Moberg #2

Jordan Sambrook #6 Sam Stange #3 Sean Allen #4

Hunter Sansbury #8 Patrick Kyte #12 Logan Lambdin #7

Tarun Fizer #16 Oliver Cooper #17 Isaac Nurse #11

Oliver Chau #20 Riese Zmolek #21 Craig Needham #13

Kyle Betts #26 Kyle Penney #22 Carson Gicewicz #15

Anthony Romano #29 Gianfranco Cassaro #23 Ben Brar #18

Will Cranley #31 Reid Duke #27 Zach Berzolla #19

Jesse Lansdell #34 Kyle McClellan #30 Kyle Neuber #24

Ross MacDougall #62 Ryan Naumovski #39 Connor Doherty #28

Jett Jones #71 Kurtis Henry #44 Cam Johnson #33

Hudson Elynuik #91 Quinton Burns #55 Blank #44

Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26 Everbabe #26

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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