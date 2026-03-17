ECHL Transactions - March 17

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 17, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Avery Smith, F

Jacksonville:

Nathan Berke, F

Wichita:

Christophe Fillion, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Joe Mack, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Joe Mack, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Nelson, F Acquired from Greensboro

Greensboro:

Add Nate Hanley, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F Traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F Traded to South Carolina

Greenville:

Delete Hunter Andrew, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Hudson Schandor, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Hunter Andrew, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Idaho:

Add Adam Ingram, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Indy:

Add Ryan Ouellette, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Owen Flores, G Recalled by Rockford

Delete Kyle Aucoin, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add TJ Schweighardt, D Signed ECHL SPC

Jacksonville:

Add Jack Babbage, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Holden Wale, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Peter Tischke, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nathan Berke, F Activated from Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Colby MacArthur, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Luke Loheit, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Chase Brand, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Brandon Chabrier, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Loke Johansson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Orlando:

Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F Placed on IR 3 Day

South Carolina:

Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Add Justin Nachbaur, F Assigned by Hershey

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Assigned by Hershey

Delete Patrick Thomas, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Loaned to Hershey

Delete Josh Wilkins, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F Acquired from Greensboro

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Cy LeClerc, F Signed ECHL SPC

Wichita:

Add Christophe Fillion, F Activated from IR 3 Day







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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