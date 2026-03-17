ECHL Transactions - March 17
Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 17, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Avery Smith, F
Jacksonville:
Nathan Berke, F
Wichita:
Christophe Fillion, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Joe Mack, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Joe Mack, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Logan Nelson, F Acquired from Greensboro
Greensboro:
Add Nate Hanley, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F Traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F Traded to South Carolina
Greenville:
Delete Hunter Andrew, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Hudson Schandor, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Hunter Andrew, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Idaho:
Add Adam Ingram, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Indy:
Add Ryan Ouellette, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Owen Flores, G Recalled by Rockford
Delete Kyle Aucoin, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add TJ Schweighardt, D Signed ECHL SPC
Jacksonville:
Add Jack Babbage, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Holden Wale, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Peter Tischke, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nathan Berke, F Activated from Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Colby MacArthur, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Luke Loheit, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Chase Brand, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Brandon Chabrier, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Loke Johansson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Orlando:
Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F Placed on IR 3 Day
South Carolina:
Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Add Justin Nachbaur, F Assigned by Hershey
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Assigned by Hershey
Delete Patrick Thomas, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Loaned to Hershey
Delete Josh Wilkins, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F Acquired from Greensboro
Trois-Rivières:
Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval
Utah:
Add Cy LeClerc, F Signed ECHL SPC
Wichita:
Add Christophe Fillion, F Activated from IR 3 Day
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - March 17 - ECHL
- Joe Mack Joins the Atlanta Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gargoyles Captain Logan Nelson Traded to Fort Wayne - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Hunter Andrew Signs ATO with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Florida Everblades Present Kids Takeover/Backyard Sports Jersey Auction Presented by Wendy's - Florida Everblades
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gargoyles Trade Rinaldi to South Carolina - Greensboro Gargoyles
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Utah's Dzhaniyev Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Forward Danny Dzhaniyev Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, March 17, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- Inside the Swamp: March 10-16 - Florida Everblades
- Max Grondin Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 17, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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