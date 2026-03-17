Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), are back home this week against the Tulsa Oilers to kick off a nine-game homestand.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MDT) - Boise Bigfoot jerseys

Friday, March 20 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MDT) - Boise Bigfoot jerseys

Saturday, March 21 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MDT) - Boise Bigfoot jerseys

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 13

Idaho 1 - Allen 2 (SO)

The Steelheads began the week in the loss column with a 2-1 shootout defeat to the Americans. Defenseman Andre Anania opened the scoring early in the second period to give Allen a 1-0 lead, but the Steelheads fought back with a goal from captain Nick Canade to tie things late in the final frame. After no goals in overtime the game reached the shootout, where the Steelheads fell for the first time this season, moving their shootout record to 4-1 in the 2-1 loss.

Saturday, March 14

Idaho 2 - Allen 1

The Steelheads finished off their weekend set with Allen with a 2-1 win over the Americans. Idaho struck first with a goal by Liam Malmquist midway through the middle frame, but the Americans tied the contest 1-1 early in the third with a response tally by Danny Katic. Later in the frame the Steelheads broke through once more, with Francesco Arcuri scoring a 5-on-3 power play goal to lift Idaho to a 2-1 lead and an eventual win by that same score.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (59 GP, 46-10-2-1, 95 pts, 0.805%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (59 GP, 36-18-4-1, 77 pts, 0.653%)

3. Allen Americans (58 GP, 32-21-5-0, 69 pts, 0.595%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (59 GP, 29-25-2-3, 63 pts, 0.534%)

5. Wichita Thunder (58 GP, 24-24-6-4, 58 pts, 0.500%)

6. Utah Grizzlies (60 GP, 23-28-8-1, 55 pts, 0.458%)

7. Rapid City Rush (58 GP, 24-29-4-1, 53 pts, 0.457%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (58 GP, 19-34-5-0, 43 pts, 0.371%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Jack Adams registered an assist in each of his first two games with the Steelheads.

Ty Pelton-Byce is one point shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

Liam Malmquist has three goals in his last four games and is T-5th among rookies in goal scoring.

Sam Jardine is 6th in plus/minus rating in the ECHL at +22.

TEAM NOTES

CRITICAL WEEKEND WIN

The Steelheads took down the Allen Americans on Saturday to extend their gap over the Americans for second place in the mountain division to eight points. Idaho gathered a point on Friday in a shootout loss but rallied on Saturday for a regulation win with goals from Liam Malmquist and Francesco Arcuri. Arno Tiefensee stopped 32 of 33 shots in the win to earn his seventh win of the season with Idaho.

MAGIC NUMBER WATCH

Idaho's magic number to clinch a postseason spot sits at 10 points. Any combination of points gained by Idaho and points lost by Wichita will work toward shrinking that number and clinching a postseason spot for the Steelheads. Idaho faces off with Tulsa for three games this week while the Thunder have just one game this week against the Kansas City Mavericks with another three next week against Kansas City.

ROSTER IN FLUX

The Steelheads lost two key players to AHL call ups over the weekend in forward Kaleb Pearson and defenseman Jake Boltmann. Pearson was recalled by the Texas Stars and skated in his first AHL action on Saturday after signing an AHL deal with Texas this past offseason. Boltmann, meanwhile signed a PTO with the Barracuda, joining former Steelhead Brendan Hoffmann in San Jose.

TRENDS

The Steelheads rank fourth in the ECHL in goals per game at 3.47.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 34.41.

Idaho is 3-0-0 against Tulsa this season.

The Steelheads have averaged just 2.4 goals against over their last five games.

Idaho is 29-5-4-1 when leading or tied after the first period this season.

The Steelheads have collected 27 points in games that have gone beyond regulation this season, the most in the ECHL.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is one game shy of 100 in the ECHL.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is one point shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#7 Mitch Wahl is three games shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

#26 Jade Miller is nine points shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Jack Adams (26)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+22)

PIMs: Kaleb Pearson (89)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann, Francesco Arcuri, Jack Adams (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Liam Malmquist(176)

Wins: Ben Kraws (13)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.61)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.916)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







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