Thunder Weekly, March 17, 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its 12-game road trip this past week in the Black Hills against Rapid City. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, March 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 L (OT)

Friday, March 13

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 W

Saturday, March 14

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 20

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Military Appreciation & Scout Night, presented by Case & Associates, First Command, Bonefish Grill, Veteran's United and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 20 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the FloHockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-8-2-4

AWAY: 10-16-4-0

OVERALL: 24-24-6-4

Last 10: 3-4-3-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 58 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 19

Assists: Bates, 38

Points: Bates, 54

+/-: Bar, Palocsik, +7

PIM: Smith, 70

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita concluded its marathon road trip this past week in the Black Hills against Rapid City. The Thunder earned three out of a possible six points and remains in fifth place behind Tahoe for the final playoff spot. Wichita enters the week with 58 points and has a game in hand on the Knight Monsters.

THIRD ALL-TIME - Jay Dickman moved alone into third all time in goals scored by a Thunder player in franchise history last Friday night. He has 144 goals in 410 games in a Thunder uniform.

300 - Michal Stinil is nearing two milestones. Friday will be his 300th ECHL game. He is also four points away from 300 in his ECHL career.

HELPING HAND - Peter Bates netted his second three assist game of the season on Thursday. He has tallied three or more assists three times this year, recording four helpers on Jan 25.

30 - Roddy Ross earned his 13th win of the season on Friday. He has seen 30 or more shots in three straight starts.

FIRSTS - Wichita has added plenty of youth into its lineup over the last two weeks. Gavin Best and Robert Kincaid each contributed offensively last weekend. Best tallied his first goal as a pro, which proved to be the game-winner on Friday night. Robert Kincaid recorded his first pro goal on Saturday to open the scoring.

THUNDERBOLTS...Tanner Palocik has three points in three games since coming to Wichita from Toledo...Wichita has killed off 25 of its last 26 penalties and is fifth on the road on the penalty kill (87.3%)...Wichita is sixth in the league in shots for per game (32.36)...Wichita is 8-6-2-1 when leading after one...Wichita 16-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-9-2-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-11-6-4 in one-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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